Walton: Woman dies after being found seriously injured in street
- Published
A woman has died after being found seriously injured in a street.
Derbyshire Police said the 55-year-old was discovered in Hazel Drive, Walton, Chesterfield, at about 10:30 BST on Saturday 23 July.
The woman, from Chesterfield, was taken to hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries.
Officers are carrying out inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and say a file is being prepared for the coroner.
A force spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this distressing time.
"We would like to thank members of the community who responded in relation to our appeal."
