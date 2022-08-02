Heanor: Boy, 11, whose death sparked murder probe named
- Published
An 11-year-old boy whose death sparked a murder investigation can now be named as Mikey Harrison.
Mikey was found injured in Thorpes Road, near Shipley Country Park in Heanor, on 18 June, and died that day.
Judge Nirmal Shant QC lifted an order banning the press from identifying Mikey at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mikey's stepfather Michael Harrison, 41, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and is due to face trial on 12 January 2023.
He has also been charged with one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.
Mr Harrison was remanded in custody after attending the hearing via video-link.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.