Otter rescued from Derbyshire sewage works pipe

OtterPaul Reeves
The mammal was lured into a cat carrier

An otter has been rescued after becoming trapped in a connecting pipe between two overflow pools at a sewage treatment works.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service worked with agencies, including the RSPCA and the Environment Agency, to release the animal on Tuesday.

They said a long stick and "a bit of persuasion" were used to lure it into a cat carrier at Milford, Derbyshire.

It was then safely returned to the River Derwent.

Paul Reeves
A long stick and "a bit of persuasion" were used to remove the otter from the pipe

