Motorists warned after five deer deaths in 10 days
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
The founder of a Derbyshire wildlife sanctuary has urged motorists to drive carefully after taking in five fatally injured deer in the last 10 days.
Lindsay Newell said most of the animals were fawns that had likely been hit by vehicles.
One was found injured beside its dead mother on a road in Melbourne.
Ms Newell, who runs Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary, appealed to drivers to be extra vigilant and drive more slowly in areas known to have deer populations.
She said seeing so many injured deer in such a short space of time was unusual.
The most recent casualty died on Tuesday night after arriving at the sanctuary in Etwall with a crushed pelvis.
"That was from being hit and run over," she said.
'Slow right down'
The others had head trauma and one had its back legs almost detached.
Ms Newell said she believed all the injuries were caused by vehicles.
"Just reduce your speed on lanes where there are known deer populations, or if you see deer signs slow right down.
"Sometimes they do run out in front of people - it happens.
"If you do hit them, if you can report it rather than leave it on the side of the road, especially if there is a fawn there," she said.
Ms Newell said at this time of year there were a lot of vulnerable young deer out looking for food.
She said she feared more would get injured as the nights start to get longer.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.