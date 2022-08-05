Five Chesterfield parks win prestigious Green Flag award
Five parks in Chesterfield have been given a prestigious award.
Eastwood Park, Queen's Park, Holmebrook Valley Country, Poolsbrook Country Park and the gardens of Chesterfield and District Crematorium have all been given the Green Flag certificate.
The awards are an international quality mark for publicly accessible parks and open spaces.
Councillors said the achievement was "testament to the hard work" of the team which maintained the parks.
Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "We know how important green spaces are for our community as a place not only to socialise in but also as a space to improve both physical and mental health."
The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.
There were 2,208 UK winners in 2022.
