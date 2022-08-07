Belper celebrates return of Pride event
Thousands have attended a Pride event in Derbyshire to mark its return after the pandemic.
The first Pride march in Belper was held in 2019, but Covid forced it to move online for the past two years.
It is estimated 11,000 people took part, more than twice as many as in the first year.
Chair of the event, Sarah Barley-McMullen said it was important smaller towns had Pride events to show every community could be inclusive.
Ms Barley-McMullen said she decided to set up the event after facing homophobic abuse in the town.
"After that I felt everyone needed the opportunity to be an ally or a role model," she said.
"I decided to set up a Pride picnic in the Memorial Gardens, but as we were planning that we realised the community wouldn't let it be that small."
The parade started in the Market Place and went through the town towards the Memorial Gardens.
Live music, along with food stalls and representatives from voluntary organisations were also part of the celebrations.
On Sunday there is also a Pride dog show, with categories such as Best Puppy, Best Veteran and Dog Most Like Its Owner.
Ms Barley-McMullen added: "It's really important that small towns have Pride events because it isn't just straight men and women who live in these communities.
"So this event is called Pride in Belper because we want everyone to be involved because everyone is part of the community."
