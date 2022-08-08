Attempted murder charge after Chesterfield assault
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was assaulted in Derbyshire.
The victim remains in hospital with serious injuries after the assault in Chesterfield town centre, police said.
Officers were called to Church Way at about 00:50 BST on Sunday to reports of an attack.
A 29-year-old man from the Chesterfield area has been charged with attempted murder.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information which could help with their inquiries to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.