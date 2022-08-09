Woman punched in Alvaston bank card robbery
A woman is recovering after being punched when a gang charged at her and stole her bank card.
Derbyshire Police said the robbery took place at the junction of Eden Street and London Road in Alvaston, Derby at about 20:20 BST on 1 August.
The force said the victim was walking along the road when four men dressed in dark clothing and face coverings ran at her.
Following the assault, the group ran away along London Road.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to come forward.
