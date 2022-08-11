Ashover's Grove House in special measures after inspection
By Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
A Derbyshire care home has been put in special measures after being rated as "inadequate" following an inspection.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) raised concerns about leadership and training in fall management at Grove House in Ashover, Chesterfield.
The CQC said one resident at the home had fallen 18 times in six months.
It added the home, which was previously rated as good, would be kept under review following the inspection in June.
Inspectors also raised concerns about a lack of staff training in dementia at the home, which is run by Peak Care Limited.
'Action plan'
Natalie Reed, CQC head of inspection for adult social care, said: "Someone had fallen 18 times in the past six months, there was no falls risk assessment and their care plan didn't reflect the level of risk.
"Although investigations had been carried out by the provider into concerns raised about poor practice, they hadn't referred them to the local authority safeguarding adults' team to investigate further.
"Also, the provider had failed to identify, investigate or refer other safeguarding incidents, such as someone who left the home unsupervised, and an incident where a person was left unattended by staff and fell."
Ms Reed said that the "provider has taken our concerns seriously and has an action plan in place to make improvements".
She said the CQC would monitor the home to "ensure improvements have been made and people are receiving safe care".
Peak Care Limited has been approached for comment.
