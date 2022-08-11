John Alan Simonds: Appeal after burglar absconds from open prison
A convicted burglar is being sought by police after he failed to return to an open prison in Derbyshire.
John Alan Simonds had been allowed to leave HMP Sudbury on licence and was due to return on 27 July.
Efforts to trace him have so far been unsuccessful but police believe he may be in the Wellingborough area of Northampton.
The 41-year-old was jailed in 2021 for four years and 10 months, for burglary and driving while disqualified.
Simonds is described as white, about 5ft 8in (1.73m) tall, of medium build, with green eyes and short brown hair.
