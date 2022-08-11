Council reviews logistics of awarding Freedom of Derby to Rooney
By Will Jefford & Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
Derby City Council says it is investigating the logistics of awarding Wayne Rooney the Freedom of Derby in light of him moving to the US.
Councillors voted in favour of a motion in May which called for the then Rams manager to receive the honour.
However, the former England captain has since been appointed manager of Major League Soccer team DC United.
The council acknowledged "circumstances had changed" since the vote to award the honour was taken.
Conservative councillors Steve Hassall and Jonathan Smale led the previous motion, saying they both felt Rooney's efforts in managing the club through troubled times both off and on the field were deserving of the prestigious title.
Almost three months on, Rooney is now working in the US.
As per democratic rules, a second official meeting was to be arranged by the council so a more formal vote could take place before officially presenting him with the Freedom of Derby.
Councillor Mick Barker, cabinet member for governance, said: "Initial evidence proposed to Council as to the award of the Freedom of the City has not changed, however, Mr Rooney's circumstances have changed, him now being employed in America.
"Before a second debate in the City Council, we are investigating the logistics of acceptance and presentation should the honour be finally granted."
Rooney managed the Rams during the 2021/22 season when the club were 21 points for going into administration and breaching financial rules.
The club were relegated to the third tier of English football for the first time in 20 years where they currently sit 13th after two games.
Allestree councillor Mr Hassall said recently he felt Rooney still deserved the Freedom of Derby honour despite quitting as Rams manager.
He said: "Wayne stood by the team during a very turbulent period and was steadfast in his support, bringing the team and fans together when we needed it most.
"The reasons behind his departure are yet unknown and while the announcement came as a shock, ultimately didn't come as a surprise. Wayne was never going to stay with the club forever."
