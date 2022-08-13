Bloodstock Festival: Tens of thousands expected
Tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the Bloodstock Festival, which has returned this weekend.
The festival, which is taking place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, will be headlined by Polish metal band Behemoth, with Ukrainian band Jinjer also set to appear.
Festival organiser Adam Gregory said this year's festival was a celebration of global music.
The event will run until Sunday.
'An emotional set'
Mr Gregory said fans attending had been warned about the heat and advised to wear sun cream and stay hydrated.
He said he was expecting 20,000 people a day to attend the festival.
"There's different things we have had to take into account [due to the heat] but we have a well-trained crew that have been with us for a long time," he said.
"I am absolutely over the moon. It's nice to be back.
"We've got bands from all over the world.
"Behemoth are from the Polish community; Jinjer are coming from Ukraine. It really is a celebration of music globally.
"It's amazing to have Jinjer here and that's going to be an emotional set when they play this weekend.
"There's so much talent globally, it's lovely to have it here on our shores."
He said the event had traditions of being very welcoming.
"It's one of the friendliest events you'll ever go to. It's full of diversity and inclusion," he said.
The heavy metal extravaganza was, like so many events, forced to move online due to the pandemic but returned in 2021 when restrictions eased.
Mr Gregory told BBC Radio Derby set-up had been ongoing since the start of August.
"It [takes] about 10-11 days to build it and another seven to take it all apart again," he said.
