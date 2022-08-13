Creswell: Residents allowed home after 'major incident' fire
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Residents of about 50 properties have been allowed to return home after a large fire in a nearby field prompted an evacuation.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the blaze in Creswell just after 15:00 BST on Friday.
A total of 16 appliances - including 12 fire engines - went to the scene and a major incident was declared.
The fire service said the blaze had now been fully extinguished and thanked the community for its support.
Residents of Fox Lane, Firthwood Lane and Elmton Close were allowed to return home at about 19:30 on Friday.
All roads that were closed have since reopened, apart from Wood Lane.
Darren Perrott, from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the fire affected both farmland and woodland.
It is one of several field and grass fires the service has dealt with in recent weeks.
Over 100 firefighters were involved in tackling a fire at Win Hill Edge near Ladybower Reservoir last month.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.