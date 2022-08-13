Man arrested after teen stabbed outside Matlock bar
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a teenager was stabbed in Matlock.
Derbyshire Police said it happened on Dale Road - outside the Rubigo bar - at about 20:00 BST on Friday.
The force said the boy suffered serious injuries and continued to receive treatment in hospital.
The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested by armed officers after a stand-off that caused a main road to be closed.
Police said they went to a house in Matlock Bath, at about 21:30, to find a man thought to have been involved in the stabbing.
They said he refused to leave the property on the A6 Dale Road so officers closed the road.
He was eventually arrested at 00:25 along with two other men and a woman.
Police said all four remained in police custody.
The force has made an appeal for any witnesses to the stabbing to get in touch.
