Arrest in Ilkeston after dog bites woman and children
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A woman and three boys, aged under 16, are receiving treatment for injuries after being assaulted and bitten by a dog in Derbyshire.
Police said they were called to Nottingham Road in Ilkeston at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.
A man was arrested on suspicion of assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and being in charge of a dog that is dangerously out of control.
Police said the man, in his 20s, was in custody and four dogs had been seized.
Nottinghamshire Police said the woman, also in her 20s, and two of the boys reported being bitten by a dog.
The same woman also reported being assaulted, along with the third boy.
Police do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.
