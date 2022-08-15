Derbyshire fire service records busiest week in at least 13 years
Firefighters in Derbyshire have recorded their busiest week in at least 13 years as the hot weather caused havoc across the country.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said it attended a total of 187 fires between Monday and Sunday last week.
It is the highest weekly total since the fire service's current incident recording system started in 2009.
Over the weekend, crews attended 80 fires - including a peak of 33 on Saturday.
Although temperatures are beginning to drop - with thunderstorms starting to hit the UK - the fire service says the risk of fire remains as "everywhere is still tinder dry".
Among the fires attended were a blaze in Creswell, which saw a major incident declared as about 50 properties were evacuated as flames burned through woodland and farmland.
A spokesperson said: "Our firefighters have worked tirelessly to respond to the grass fires, reports of barbecues in the open, garden fires that have got out of control, hay and barn fires, and crop fires in our county."
