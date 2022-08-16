Police close busy Peak District route due to 'major' gas leak
Emergency services have closed a busy route in the Peak District due to a "major" gas leak.
The A6 Haddon Road between Bakewell and Rowsley was closed by Derbyshire police at about 09:25 BST.
Long delays are expected and officers are urging motorists to avoid the area by finding alternative routes.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were no properties nearby and currently the leak was "not posing any risk".
The fire service said two fire crews from Chesterfield Fire Station and Matlock Fire Station were at the scene of the "major" gas leak.
Cadent Gas engineers are also in attendance.
A police statement said: "The A6 between Rowsley and Bakewell is currently closed due to a gas leak.
"Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are in the area and are currently dealing with the incident. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes."
