Arthur Cabourn trial: Neighbour woken by shouting before deadly fight
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A man accused of the manslaughter of his neighbour shouted "I've had enough of this" before punching him in the face during a fight, a court has heard.
Arthur Cabourn, 60, allegedly struck Alan Youd in the head a number of times over a "long-running feud".
A neighbour said he was woken by shouting at about 07:00 BST on 11 August 2021 before seeing the fight.
Mr Youd was rushed to hospital with head injuries but died days later, Nottingham Crown Court heard.
Mark Hall, who lived opposite the two men in Chestnut Drive, Shirebrook, Derbyshire, told the trial he was woken by Mr Cabourn shouting a number of phrases, including "leave me alone".
During the second day of a trial on Tuesday, he said he looked from his window to find a fight under way, adding that Mr Carbourn threw punches with more "velocity".
He said Mr Youd, 69, used his arms to try and protect himself, but was struck in the face.
The neighbour rushed downstairs to try to split them up but saw Mr Youd suffer another blow to the face, before slouching down against a brick wall.
Mr Cabourn stood over him shouting "you shouldn't have attacked me - you should have left me alone" before punching him again, he said.
CCTV footage presented to the court showed Mr Hall running to alert Mr Cabourn's daughter - who also lived on the street - after he failed to pull the defendant away.
He said that on his return to the street, Mr Youd was lying on his back metres away from the initial fight, with Mr Cabourn pacing up and down the road.
The court heard Mr Hall tended to Mr Youd, who had swollen eyes and blood coming from his nose and mouth, until the emergency services arrived.
His eyes were closed and he was not very responsive, Mr Hall added.
Mr Youd was taken to hospital where he died six days later, on 17 August.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.