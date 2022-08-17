New Mills: Bees killed as vandals attack orchard's hives
Hundreds of bees have died after beehives were pelted with fruit and deliberately pushed over at an orchard, a community group has said.
The hives were damaged at New Mills Community Orchard, in High Lea Park, Derbyshire, between 6 and 9 August.
New Mills Community Orchard Friends Group said beekeepers found two of the six hives in "complete disarray" with equipment thrown to the ground.
The group said the damage had left the community "shocked and devastated".
It is thought the hives were pelted with fruit torn from trees in the orchard and it is unknown whether the queen was killed.
The group said without the queen, the colony would not be able to survive.
'Hurt our community'
The community orchard, which consists of dozens of fruit trees, was planted on the site of a 17th Century orchard in St Mary's Road about 20 years ago.
Chairman Lance Dowson said the amount of fruit the trees produced doubled when the bees were introduced in 2016.
"We are very shocked and devastated that someone would do this," he said.
"So much hard work, love and devotion has gone into creating our community orchard.
"These vandals have hurt our community and I'm struggling to understand why. It's shocking - we are all hurting."
"The orchard is a little haven for the community to enjoy in the summer," he added.
"In the autumn, the trees produce tones of free fruit for the community, which will now not be as productive because of the loss of the bees and therefore less pollinations by the bees."
He said the vandalism had been reported to the police.
