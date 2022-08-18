Rail strikes: Passengers told to expect severe disruption
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
East Midlands rail passengers are being told to expect severe disruption during strikes on Thursday and Saturday.
Network Rail said a very limited timetable would be operating.
Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail's East Midlands route, apologised for the disruption.
The RMT union - which is taking part in the action alongside the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) union - has said salaries should increase to reflect the cost of living.
'Significant reduction'
Network Rail said passenger trains would only run between 07:30 and 18:30 BST on the two days and some routes would be closed completely.
It said passengers should check before they travel, expect disruption and only travel if necessary.
Passengers were also advised to travel later in the day on Friday and Sunday, as service start-up was likely to be affected by the industrial action on the previous day.
Mr Walsh said: "I'm sorry that the ongoing industrial action means East Midlands passengers will see a significant reduction in services this Thursday and Saturday.
"We're doing all we can to run services safely but the impact will be significant. I advise those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect severe disruption."
In a change to previous days of industrial action, East Midlands Railway (EMR) services between London and Corby and Nottingham and Sheffield will not run on either day of the strikes.
EMR said due to the greater impact of unions striking at the same time, it was unable to operate the same timetable that had taken place during previous action.
In a statement, it advised travellers - including football fans travelling to and from fixtures - to find alternative transport.
Neil Grabham, EMR's customer services director, said: "We are extremely disappointed that both RMT and TSSA have decided to opt for counterproductive strikes rather than working with the industry to find a deal that is acceptable for our people, our passengers and for taxpayers."
On Saturday, Network Rail said there would be no services between Nottingham and Leicester or London and Sheffield and engineering work on Sunday would affect Cross Country services between Leicester and Birmingham New Street.
There would also be no Cross Country services between Birmingham and Stansted Airport, affecting Melton Mowbray and Oakham.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.