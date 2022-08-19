Bike ride to take place to help restore Wingfield Station
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Supporters of a campaign to save one of the earliest surviving examples of a rural railway station are set to take part in a two-day bike ride.
Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT) hopes to raise £250,000 to save Wingfield Station, built in 1840.
The station is the sole survivor of 16 that were originally part of a scheme developed by railway engineers George and Robert Stephenson.
The trust said they were passionate about raising the money.
'Fantastic'
The Grade II* listed station served the Midland Mainline between Derby and Leeds until the building was closed in 1967 as part of the Beeching cuts.
The site was bought under compulsory purchase by Amber Valley Borough Council in 2019, before ownership was transferred to the trust.
The trust said the £1.7m project to restore the station was under way but it needed to raise £250,000 of funding towards the cost.
A group of trustees and supporters plan to ride their bikes close to the original railway route between Leeds and Derby.
The bike ride is planned to get under way at 09:30 BST at Leeds Station, finishing at Derby Station on Saturday.
Along the way, the group said there would be stops at Normanton Station, Renishaw Hall and Wingfield Station itself.
DHBT chairman Derek Latham, 76, one of the cyclists taking part in the ride, said: "I am passionate about raising money to ensure the rescue of what might well be the oldest surviving rural railway station in the world.
"DHBT have done a fantastic job in acquiring the building after half a century of dereliction, but to complete the project we still need to raise £250,000 to match a recent grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund."
The trust hopes it will be able to convert the building into offices, as well as allowing guided tours for members of the public.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.