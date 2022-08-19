Derbyshire PC and former officer charged with misconduct in public office
A Derbyshire Police officer and an ex-PC have been charged with misconduct.
Daniel Nash, 40, who has resigned, faces 13 counts of misconduct in public office over claims he "initiated and pursued sexual relationships" with women through the course of his duties.
Matthew Longmate, 46 and currently suspended, is charged with one count alleging he "engaged in sexual acts" during the course of duties in 2015.
Both are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 20 September.
The charges follow an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which referred the cases to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
The IOPC said the charges faced by Mr Nash related to the period between January 2015 and December 2020.
The allegation against Mr Longmate is joined to one of those faced by his former colleague.
