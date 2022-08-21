Heanor: Fire guts roof of three-storey building in town centre
- Published
A fire gutted the roof of a three-storey building as huge plumes of smoke were seen across a Derbyshire town.
Dozens of firefighters were called to Market Place in Heanor town centre on Saturday afternoon to extinguish the flames.
Derbyshire Police closed the road while the building was made safe and the fire service remained at the scene until the early hours of Sunday.
The force says no-one is believed to have been injured.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.