Belper: Man taken to hospital after attack outside bar
- Published
A man was rushed to hospital after being attacked near a bar in a Derbyshire town.
Derbyshire Police said it was called to King Street, Belper, to reports of an assault outside Monk Bar at about 00:45 BST on Sunday.
The man was injured and taken to hospital where he remains, the force added.
The severity of the victim's injuries is currently unknown, and police have appealed for information.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.