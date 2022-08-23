Ukraine family get their own home after sharing for months
By Jeremy Ball & Jennifer Harby
BBC East Midlands
- Published
A family who escaped to the UK from Ukraine are moving into a new home, after three months living with a host in Derbyshire.
Svetlana and Artur fled Bucha with their daughters Valeria, 16, and Nika, 10.
Artur, who was allowed to leave due to an injury that meant he could not fight, has found a job at a local firm, while Svetlana is working at a pub.
The family's host Liz Gratton said she had become very fond of them.
They stayed on the top floor of her home, but have now earned enough to rent a home nearby.
'Settled into a rhythm'
Ms Gratton, who lives near Ashbourne, said: "I'm going to be sad not to see them every day but I think we're still going to be helping make England life work for them.
"They're still going to need a lot of support.
"What surprised me most is how fond we've become of the family.
"[They are] just good, decent people. We are fortunate we've got a house on three storeys.
"We have settled into a rhythm of living as two stranger families three months ago and forged a life together."
She said the couple's parents were still in Ukraine which had caused them concern.
"They've been lying awake worrying," she said.
"But they remain so positive despite everything that's going on."
Artur, who has a job making plates for construction sites, said: "We will always want to go home... because we have friends. We have parents.
"[But] we like this country. We like Ashbourne."