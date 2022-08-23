Long Eaton: Arrest after thousands of cannabis plants discovered
A man has been arrested after police uncovered thousands of cannabis plants at an address in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to a reported break-in at the scene in Acton Road, Long Eaton, at about 23:10 BST on Monday.
Derbyshire Police said plants were found in almost a dozen rooms, leading to the arrest of a 31-year-old.
A statement from the force said several men are believed to have fled the scene shortly before officers arrived.
