Trentbarton: Bus routes changed after passenger numbers drop
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
Regional bus operator Trentbarton has announced changes to some of its routes in the East Midlands.
The government asked all bus companies to review their networks in the wake of the pandemic.
Trentbarton confirmed some routes would have reductions, but said this would allow improvements to be made on busier routes elsewhere.
It also said it had been successful in recruiting new drivers to address a persistent cause of cancelled services.
Supply and demand
Trentbarton said it had seen passenger numbers fall by 90% in some areas but the extra support had seen some threatened services saved.
The latest round of the government's Bus Recovery Grant will see up to £130m of support between October and March.
The firm's managing director Jeff Counsel said: "There is good news as there is some further government funding but we still need to make changes to our network to reflect current usage.
"Like any other business you don't keep producing products and services that people don't use.
"It's extremely difficult because we do care about every single passenger."
Extra stops
Mr Counsel said a recruitment push had seen nearly 60 drivers join, easing a widespread staffing issue.
Among the changes are the my15 route, which will see Ilkeston to Long Eaton stops, and return evening journeys after 19:00, withdrawn.
The Skylink Nottingham service from East Midlands Gateway to Loughborough will also be withdrawn, as will evening journeys to and from Coalville.
But the Comet will see new stops added between Kilburn and Clay Cross.
And Skylink Derby will have improved frequency to East Midlands Gateway and Kegworth, though Diseworth and Long Whatton will no longer be served.
The changes come in from 2 October and full details are available on the company's website.
