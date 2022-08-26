Gang which dealt cocaine in Shirebrook jailed
- Published
Six members of a gang who dealt hundreds of thousands of pounds of class A drugs have been jailed.
The gang's leader, Thomas Carlisle, organised the distribution of cocaine in Shirebrook between May 2018 and July 2020.
At Derby Crown Court, Carlisle was sentenced to 11 years and three months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and supplying cannabis.
The others were jailed for between four and 10 years.
Police said they raided a series of properties in the town in July 2020 and found cocaine and thousands of pounds of cash.
On Thursday, Carlisle, 30, of Church Drive, Shirebrook, also pleaded guilty to money laundering and possession of criminal property.
The other defendants were sentenced as follows, some at earlier hearings.
- Justin Woodham, 37, of Blackmires Way, Sutton-in-Ashfield - found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and sentenced to 10 years
- Adam Betts, 33, of Sherwood Drive, Shirebrook - admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and sentenced to eight years
- Melissa Mikosz, 32, of Nimbus Way, Watnall - found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering, and sentenced to seven years and three months
- Adrian Mohammed, 34, of Queensway, Pilsley - admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and sentenced to four and a half years
- Georgia Vincent, 23, of The Woodlands, Langwith - admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine, and concealing and converting £25,000 worth of criminal property, and sentenced to four years
