Mackworth: Plans could see 2,000 homes built in countryside
By Will Jefford & Eddie Bisknell
BBC News
- Published
Up to 2,000 homes could be built on a development site in a Derby suburb, new plans have revealed.
The proposed site, off Brun Lane in Mackworth, stretches from the city towards Kirk Langley.
Early plans show Amber Valley Borough Council hopes to include the site in its future housing blueprint.
The council wants to earmark the land for 1,200 homes to be built by 2039, with the overall figure potentially reaching 2,000.
Consultation documents seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service show councillors want to include the housing in their Local Plan, which sets out how they will reach property building targets over the next 20 years.
The scheme represents part of the combined efforts from Amber Valley and Derby to work together to find places for housing.
Central government targets say the council needs to build 376 homes a year in Amber Valley, totalling 6,392 homes between April 2022 and March 2039.
Recently, a total of 535 houses have been completed off Radbourne Lane in Mackworth.
Outline plans for up to 600 houses and a primary school have also been approved on an adjoining plot, although in the next stage of the plans, the developer has asked to build 550 homes instead.
