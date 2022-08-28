Killamarsh community skate park to get £100k investment
A community skate park is to receive almost £100,000 of funding for improvements.
The park in Killamarsh will be revamped as part of a wider transformation of the town's leisure facilities.
North East Derbyshire District Council said the funding would see the skate site benefit from new surfaces, re-cladding and enhancements.
The news comes as a £1.9m project to improve the town's leisure centre enters its final stages.
Killamarsh Active is set to reopen in September with the inclusion of the library, a brand new café and soft play area.
A new gym and improved fitness studio, a dedicated spinning room and new-look toilets and changing facilities have also been completed.
The centre's 3G football pitch has also been updated.
Cabinet member for leisure, councillor Alan Powell, said: "The leisure centre is almost complete and will be open next month and we share our residents' frustrations in the delays to getting our new Killamarsh Active facility open.
"I can assure you we are doing everything we can to open as soon as possible and working with our contractors closely to ensure a smooth and swift finish to this incredible transformation of the centre."
