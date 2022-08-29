Riddings: Man suffers life-changing head injuries in attack
- Published
A man has been left with life-changing head injuries after an assault.
Police were called to reports of the attack in Church Street in Riddings between 22:30 and 23:00 BST on Sunday.
A man in his 40s suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.
Detectives said the attack is linked to a second which took place a short time later when another man, who is in his 20s, was assaulted and threatened in the same area.
The police believed that both incidents were carried out by the same man, who was walking with a blonde-haired woman.
He is described as white, in his late 20s or early 30s, with short dark hair and was wearing a black tracksuit jacket and black shorts.
The woman he was walking with is described as being white, in her 30s, with long blonde hair and was wearing light blue jeans.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incidents or any drivers that have dashcam footage.
