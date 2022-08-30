Knitted owl stolen from Ticknall postbox
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
A woman who learned to crochet during the coronavirus pandemic said she was "gutted" her most recent postbox topper had been stolen.
Margaret Upton said the knitted owl, which took her weeks to make, was taken from Ticknall, Derbyshire, overnight.
It was the fifth postbox topper the 70-year-old had made after reports of a barn owl living nearby.
She said she was worried her next creation - to mark Remembrance Day - would also be taken.
Ms Upton, who lives in nearby Swadlincote, said she drove past the postbox every day.
After learning to crochet in lockdown, she decided to start making toppers for it.
Ms Upton said she had received thousands of compliments over the topper, which had been in position since 29 July.
She believes the crocheted owl was stolen some time after 19:15 BST on Monday.
"The only thing that I'm holding on to is that somebody really liked it because they've taken the whole thing - not just dragged the owl out," she said.
"I would rather somebody said to me, 'when you've finished and take that down, can I have it?'
"I would have given it to them."
Ms Upton has already made the next topper that is due to go on the same postbox later this year.
It has been decorated with poppies to mark Remembrance Day but she said she was concerned that it would also be taken.
She said the theft had left her feeling unsure about whether or not to make any more.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.