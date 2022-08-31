Man headbutted by police officer awarded £20,000 compensation
By Amy Phipps & Nigel Slater
BBC News, East Midlands
Derbyshire Police has paid nearly £20,000 in compensation to a man who was headbutted by an officer during a traffic dispute.
Ben Joynes was assaulted by former PC Mark Knights on Newbridge Road in Ambergate on 21 November 2019.
Knights was convicted of assault and sacked from his role at the force following a misconduct hearing.
Derbyshire Police said it expected the highest level of professionalism from its officers.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the dispute started when Knights asked Mr Joynes to move his car to allow a police van through.
The victim, who was with his 18-year-old son at the time, told the officer that his car was blocked in.
The officer started to take photos of Mr Joynes' car, prompting him to take photos of the officer.
Knights then swore at Mr Joynes as he drove off, and when he got out of his car to ask for the officer's details, he was headbutted, handcuffed and put into a police van.
Dismissed from force
Mr Joynes, of Dronfield, said he underwent counselling after the incident.
Knights was sacked from his role at Derbyshire Police following a misconduct hearing in March last year.
Mr Joynes has now been awarded £19,950 in compensation from the force.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: "The force has settled a claim brought in relation to former PC Mark Knights which related to an assault, unlawful arrest and malicious prosecution.
"PC Mark Knights was prosecuted following this incident and dismissed from the force.
Harassment conviction
"We expect the highest level of professionalism from our officers and staff and on this occasion that level was not met."
Mr Joynes declined to comment about his compensation award, but speaking at the time of Knights' conviction and sacking, he said it was a "massive relief".
"I think the bottom line is justice has prevailed," he said.
"It's good that I can now put it behind me and get on with my life.
"The past year or so has been tough. There were many times when I thought justice was not going to come."
In October last year, after he been sacked, Knights was convicted of harassing a former female colleague at a Derbyshire police station.
For the offence, which took place in 2020, he was given a 12-week suspended jail sentence.
