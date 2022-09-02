Hilton: Car crashes through front doors of village hall
A village hall has been damaged after a car smashed through its front doors.
The red Volkswagen Golf crashed into Hilton Village Hall in Peacroft Lane, Hilton, Derbyshire, at about 16:40 BST on Thursday.
The car became lodged in the entrance of the building, which was severely damaged.
East Midlands Ambulance Service, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police were called to the scene.
A police spokesperson said only minor injuries were reported.
