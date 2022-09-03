Matlock-Nottingham rail service to be reinstated
By Liam Barnes
BBC News
- Published
Direct trains are set to run once again between Matlock and Nottingham after the planned resumption of the service was confirmed.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) suspended the direct Matlock to Nottingham trains as part of cutbacks to 43 services in 2021.
Thousands of passengers signed a petition calling for the reinstatement earlier this year.
The service is planned to return after the next timetable change in December.
Gary Parsons, who organised the petition in support of the service, thanked members of the public for backing his plea.
"Everyone's voice really mattered and [we] got it back on line just with sheer determination," he said.
"They did listen to us, and realised how much of an effect it was having on people."
In a statement, a spokesperson for EMR said: "We are intending to reintroduce direct services between Matlock and Nottingham as part of the next timetable change."
