Derbyshire teens arrested after dog walker assaulted

Police said the man was walking at Shipley Country Park when he was assaulted

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was seriously injured while walking his dog.

Derbyshire Police said a 60-year-old man was walking at Osborne's Pond in Shipley Country Park, near Heanor, on Friday evening when he was assaulted by "a group of youths".

He is currently being treated in hospital for "serious" injuries.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

