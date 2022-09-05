Ripley: Two men suffer slash wounds in bar fight
Two men suffered slash wounds during a fight at a bar in Derbyshire.
Police were called to reports that an altercation took place inside or close to The Crib bar in Church Street, Ripley, at about 04:00 BST on Sunday.
Detectives said two men in their 20s suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the fight, which involved a small group of people.
Officers are searching for an "old-style black Jeep Cherokee 4x4" in connection with their investigation.
It is believed the car may have been driven by two people involved in the fight, police said.
