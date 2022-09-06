Suspected cannabis grow found in Littleover police raid

Cannabis grow found in Littleover, DerbyshireDerbyshire Police
Police confiscated about 250 plants

A suspected cannabis grow has been seized following a police raid in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said 250 plants were found inside a property in Brayfield Road, Littleover, on Monday as a result of "community intelligence".

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug and released under investigation.

Western Power Distribution helped officers make the electrics safe.

Derbyshire Police
Police have thanked the local community for reporting their concerns

