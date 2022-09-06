Suspected cannabis grow found in Littleover police raid
- Published
A suspected cannabis grow has been seized following a police raid in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said 250 plants were found inside a property in Brayfield Road, Littleover, on Monday as a result of "community intelligence".
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug and released under investigation.
Western Power Distribution helped officers make the electrics safe.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.