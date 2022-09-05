Ten-mile tailbacks after lorry loses hay bales on A50 in Derby
Drivers were forced to endure 10 miles (16km) of tailbacks on a dual carriageway when hay bales tumbled off a lorry.
Derbyshire Police's roads policing unit said the shed load happened near a roundabout on the A50 in Derby on Monday.
In a tweet, officers said: "Poor loading and roundabouts are never a good combination."
They added the driver had been reported for the incident with "no bale".
