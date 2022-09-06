Drug driving arrest after motorcyclist dies in Ripley crash
A driver has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Derbyshire.
Police said a Triumph motorcycle and a Range Rover collided in Derby Road, Ripley, at about 14:30 BST on Saturday.
The Triumph rider, a man in his 60s, died at the scene.
The Range Rover driver, who was in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.
He has since been released on police bail while investigation work continues.
Derbyshire Police said the motorcyclist's family had been informed.
They have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at the junction of Denby Hall Way.
