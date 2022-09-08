Derby: Attempted murder charge after officer hit by car
By George Torr
BBC News
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was left with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash in Derby city centre.
Derbyshire Police said the officer suffered a serious leg injury when he was struck by a car in Wardwick at about 00:30 BST on Sunday.
Mubarak Hussein, 21, of Stockton Close, Sheffield, was also charged with drug, fraud and traffic offences.
The injured officer remains in hospital.
The force said Mr Hussein had been remanded into custody after appearing before magistrates.
Dashcam and CCTV footage is still being sought by detectives as part of the investigation.
Derbyshire Police Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: "Police officers put themselves in harm's way to protect the public every day and should never have to tolerate violence against them when they are carrying out their duties,"
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.