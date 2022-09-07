Derbyshire Police investigate 1970s car in drained pool
By Matthew Barlow & Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Two cars - one dating from the 1970s - are being investigated by the police after being discovered at the bottom of a large pool.
Water levels at Errwood Pond in the Goyt Valley, Derbyshire, have lowered considerably during the summer drought.
Derbyshire Police said a blue Ford Granada from the 1970s and a red Fiat Punto, which is believed to have been stolen, had appeared.
The force has asked for anybody with information to come forwards.
'Hidden'
David Stirling, a resident from nearby Buxton, told BBC Radio Derby the pool, which is on Old Goyt Lane, contained about half the amount of water it usually held.
He said: "We were very surprised when the cars began to appear - they have been hidden down there for so long.
"I remember my dad used to have a Ford Granada - it had clearly been down there for some time.
"There has been historically quite a lot of crime in the valley because it's quite hidden."
He said four rusty safes had also emerged in the pool, which was created to power steam-powered winches on the former High Peak and Cromford Railway line.
Derbyshire Police said all of the objects had now been removed by recovery specialists and were being investigated.
"The first, a blue Ford Granada from the 1970s, was found on 26 July," a spokesperson said.
They said inquiries were still ongoing to trace the vehicle and understand the circumstances that led to it being in the water.
"The second vehicle, a red Fiat Punto, was recovered from the same body of water on August 29. The car is believed to have been stolen and work is ongoing to contact the owner," they added.
"Anyone with any information... is asked to contact the force."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.