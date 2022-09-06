Man killed in Swadlincote motorcycle crash named
- Published
A motorcyclist who was fatally injured in a crash in Derbyshire has been named by police.
Jamie Dancer was riding a grey Yamaha motorbike on 26 August when it came off Wilmot Road, Swadlincote, shortly after 23:20 BST and hit a house.
The 21-year-old, from Woodville, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.
Police have appealed for anyone with information, especially CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.
Mr Dancer's family were being supported by specialist officers, they added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.