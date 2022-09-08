Derby vegan cafe to close over rising energy costs
The owner of a vegan cafe has called on the government to bring in an energy price cap for businesses because he said rising bills are forcing his business to close.
Dave Gray has run the Plant Cafe and Bar in Sadler Gate, Derby, for three years but said it would close in October.
He warned more businesses would follow unless the government intervenes.
The government has been contacted for a comment.
Mr Gray said he was closing due to pressure from the cost of living and energy crisis, plus the after-effects of Covid.
Unlike households, businesses are not covered by the energy price cap.
'Left out to dry'
"It's been a struggle," he said.
"There have been a lot of peaks and a lot of troughs [with the business].
"We have 10 staff and I have given them a lot of notice, just to give them the opportunity to find other jobs."
Mr Gray, who started the business after working in hospitality since he was a teenager, said his electricity bills were rising from 17.3p per kWh to £1.50 for electricity, and 3.58p per kWh to 38p per kWh with gas.
"There is no energy price cap for businesses at all. Then we've got business rates," he said.
"We were receiving help from the government during lockdown. This is way worse and we've got nothing.
"It seems as if the government are not interested.
"It's disheartening. I definitely feel I have been left out to dry and so many other businesses are in the same position.
"Until the government step in and do something about it, there will be a lot more businesses folding."
