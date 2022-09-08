Concerns over plans to cut adult disability day care centres
A mother is opposing plans to close two-thirds of a local authority's adult disability care centres.
Derbyshire County Council is considering closing eight out of 12 of its facilities because it says fewer people are using them.
Sandra Peake, who looks after her daughter Donna, said they were like a "home from home" for those relying on the sites.
The council's cabinet is due to make a decision next month.
The county council has held consultation events to discuss its plans to close some of its centres, with most respondents opposing plans to close the majority of sites.
Its scrutiny committee met on Wednesday to look at the options.
Ms Peake - who is a Labour representative for Bolsover District Council - said her daughter had used the centre at Carter Lane in Shirebrook, one of the sites set to be closed, since she was 18.
She said the loss of the venue would have a big effect on the 52-year-old.
"They look after her like I look after her really - like parents," she said.
"[She] will have to travel out of the area [if it closes], and they say they could go to private organisations, but a lot of private organisations don't do personal care, and also there's no vacancies."
Helen Jones, strategic director of adult social care and health for the council, said the cabinet "would have to take account" of the impact the closures could have on people when making a decision.
"We appreciate it's a really difficult time for people affected by these decisions," she said.
"What people [using council services] tell us is that they come to social care in order to support them to live their life in the way they want to live it, and making the choices that they want to make, and many more are choosing not to use day services than have traditionally done so."
