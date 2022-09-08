Tobias Yates: Jailed maths teacher struck off over sexual abuse
A maths teacher who was jailed for sexually abusing two of his female pupils has been banned from education.
Tobias Yates, from Derby, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison after admitting 18 offences in 2020.
A court heard the 34-year-old engaged in sexual activity with a victim in his classroom, his home and at her house.
The Teaching Regulation Agency said the former Chellaston Academy teacher "was a very serious case involving numerous, significant offences".
Describing Yates' behaviour as "calculated and motivated", a panel said a prohibition order was necessary to protect children and ensure public confidence in the profession was maintained.
"A teacher's behaviour that seeks to exploit their position of trust should be viewed very seriously in terms of its potential influence on pupils and be seen as a possible threat to the public interest," they said.
