Energy costs: 'We'll get by but it'll still be a struggle'
By Navtej Johal & Sarah Teale
BBC News
- Published
New Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced she will limit energy bill rises for all households for two years, with a typical household energy bill being capped at £2,500 annually until 2024. Many had feared widespread hardship as a result of the rises. How have people in the East Midlands reacted?
Niamh Toner, 23, a project manager, lives in Derby with her partner Melu Sibanda and their son, Luan.
She said the new cap on bills was "not really ideal".
"At least we know what we're working with and it's not going to keep going up," she said.
"We were kind of hoping it would be going down, rather than staying the same for the next few years.
"At least it's no more bad news but it's not that much of a relief to know it's going to stay the same."
She said the couple buy food from the reduced section of supermarkets and rely on family help to provide childcare.
"We're continuing to try to be as stingy as possible to try to have any kind of savings," she said.
"I'm trying not to think about the next few months. It's a little bit scary.
"I think there are people who need more support.
"There are some people, they won't even notice the help.
"With the rising cost of living in general, some of the help is just falling into the background."
'There are a lot of people suffering'
Irene Healy, who was at the Crabtree Farm Community centre lunch club in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, said she felt the government should have taken action earlier.
"It was £1,500 last year, and it is £2,500 this year - that's still a big increase," she said.
"That's a lot of money for some people.
"You have got small businesses and people struggling to make ends meet.
"I was paying £69 last August, and now it is up to £150.
"I had to cancel my direct debit and I'm only paying for what I'm using, which is about £79 a month.
"I'm very angry about this because there are a lot of people suffering. It is not just about the energy increase."
'We are a family that struggles'
Abbie Tabberer from Derby has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.
The 31-year-old said she thought the plans were great but would still leave her and her parents facing considerable hardship.
"I think it's going to be of benefit to most families but for us personally, it still means we are going to struggle this winter," she said.
"While we are saving money on the electric bill, we are then going to have to use money elsewhere for my medical needs, for food.
"We are not your typical family. We are a family that struggles immensely without the added strains of what's going on in the country right now.
"We're only going to be able to afford to heat my bedroom throughout the winter. I could become sick without heat.
"But my parents' room and the rest of the house, we won't be able to afford any heating on. My parents are pensioners, so it's not great for them.
"My mum jokes about it and says she will wear extra layers. We will get by but it's still going to be a struggle."
'I think the younger people need more help'
Pat Hunt, also at the Bulwell community centre lunch club, said: "At the moment, I'm quite satisfied with my bills, as there is only two of us.
"I feel sorry for these working people that's on the minimum wage, that are going to be in so much trouble.
"I think she needs to do more for those lower earners.
"I think the younger people need more help and the people who are disabled."
Jennie Howard agreed. "There is relief that it is not going to go up.
"When you are on your own you are only using the power you need.
"Fingers crossed the Prime Minister can do the job and that everyone else will be okay."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.