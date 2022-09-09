Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes from across Derbyshire
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
Tributes to Queen Elizabeth II have been paid by people from across Derbyshire.
Buckingham Palace said she died "peacefully" at her Balmoral estate on Thursday.
Her eldest son now leads the country in mourning as the new monarch Charles III.
Union flags across Derbyshire have been lowered to half-mast and County Hall has been lit up purple in honour of the Queen.
Derby City Council said it would remember the Queen with "affection and gratitude".
She visited Derby on numerous occasions during her long reign, including in 1977 when it was granted city status as part of her Silver Jubilee celebrations.
The Union flag is flying at half mast at County Hall in Matlock and the building has been lit up purple in honour of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/ibA4MuAh22— Derbyshire CC (@Derbyshirecc) September 8, 2022
Tributes from people and organisations across the county have flooded social media.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "It is with immense sadness we learn of the death of her majesty the Queen.
"We offer sincere condolences to the royal family as we come together as a nation and commonwealth to mourn the passing of a much revered and long serving monarch."
Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: "It is with deep sadness that we learn of the death of her majesty the Queen.
"Derbyshire Constabulary join in offering our condolences to the royal family and come together with the nation in mourning this sad news."
We are deeply saddened by the announcement that Her Majesty The Queen has died.— NHS Derby and Derbyshire 💙 (@NHSDDICB) September 8, 2022
On behalf of colleagues across NHS Derby and Derbyshire, we would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/hMDfMCP7Q4
The Conservative MP for Erewash, Maggie Throup, described the Queen as a "constant figure of strength and stability".
Lee Rowley, MP for North East Derbyshire, also took to Twitter to give thanks for her service.
In an world of change, Elizabeth II was our nation's constant, offering a lifetime of stewardship and resolve.— Lee Rowley (@Lee4NED) September 8, 2022
In North East Derbyshire, we mourn her loss and give thanks for her service.
May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/UjzOQnedfY
Rolls-Royce, based in Derby, said it was "deeply saddened" by the passing of the Queen.
It said: "Throughout her extraordinary reign, she was an inspirational and courageous leader.
"From her early days as a young princess during the war, to her many years as monarch, she showed a strength and dignity to which we can all aspire.
"Her warmth and compassion were clear as was her commitment to our country."
The Derbyshire-born actor Robert Lindsay posted a more simple tribute.
Bless her and her generation pic.twitter.com/xpg5TzU3n0— Robert Lindsay (@RobertLindsay) September 8, 2022
The University of Derby's vice-chancellor, Professor Kathryn Mitchell, said: "It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of her majesty the Queen.
"Her majesty has given this country, and its realms and commonwealth, 70 years of dedication and service.
"This is a remarkable achievement, and her commitment and leadership are an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed."
Derby County reflected on the time her royal highness officially opened Pride Park Stadium 1997.
Everyone at #DCFC is saddened to learn that Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 8, 2022
Her Royal Highness will forever be remembered at Pride Park Stadium, which she officially opened in 1997.
We were also honoured to host her during her Golden Jubilee celebrations 🖤 pic.twitter.com/A3XH4LBFZr
Derby Cathedral said it would hold a two-minute silence and prayers on Friday for people to pay their respects.
On behalf of the Derby Cathedral community, the Dean of Derby offers condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We pray for all who have been bereaved that they may know the peace of God at this deeply significant moment.— Derby Cathedral (@DerbyCathedral) September 8, 2022
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.