Derby Pride event to go ahead as planned
By Dan Martin
BBC News
- Published
Derby's Pride celebration is to go ahead as planned, organisers have confirmed.
The event's organising committee said it had carefully considered whether to proceed following the Queen's death.
The Markeaton Park gathering will feature a parade, live music and funfair rides from 10:00 BST on Saturday.
A two-minute silence will be observed during the afternoon in memory of the Queen.
The committee said it was saddened by the loss of "our much loved and respected monarch" and extended its condolences to the Royal Family.
It said it had considered official guidance from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in reaching its decision.
'Difficult situation'
A statement issued on Friday said: "As the country officially enters a period of national mourning we have to consider the fate of our Pride event on Saturday.
"After a great deal of discussion, carefully weighing up the options and taking into consideration the feelings of the community, we have made the decision Derby Pride will go ahead as planned on Saturday.
"We are mindful Her Majesty, over the seven decades she reigned, oversaw a breadth of political and cultural progress for the LGBT+ community - from the legalisation of homosexuality to same-sex marriage, the passage of anti-discrimination laws and more.
"She gave Royal Assent to many historic pieces of legislation that have benefited our community bringing us the right and freedoms we cherish.
"We understand not everybody will agree with the decision we have made and we we fully respect this - but we hope that everyone will understand the the difficult situation we face and respect our decision."
The government's guidance on national mourning says there is no obligation to cancel or postpone events, with the decision left to the discretion of the organisers.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.