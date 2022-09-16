Swadlincote: Miner’s memorial park set to be created
By Amy Phipps & Eddie Bisknell
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A miner's memorial park, featuring an oak pit pony sculpture, is set to be created in a Derbyshire town centre.
South Derbyshire District Council's proposals for a vacant grassy area on Midland Road, Swadlincote, also include seats, pergolas, sculptures, trees and wildflowers.
The authority will debate the plans during a planning meeting on Tuesday.
If approved the memorial park would be created to the left of the Eureka Park entrance.
Local history
Council documents state that the benches and pergolas are from former local mines and the aim of the park is to promote local history and remember local people in an under-utilised area.
Arches would be installed, crossing over the footpath, in homage to mining tunnels and a gravel path would run the length of the patch of land.
The oak sculptures, a pit pony and a miner, would be placed near Midland Road.
Wildflowers would be planted between the new park and the main Eureka pathway.
Trees would be planted on the opposite side, facing John Street.
Council officers have recommended the authority's plans are approved.
They said the scheme would increase woodland cover, enhance the district's landscape and encourage healthy lifestyles through greater accessibility to open space.
